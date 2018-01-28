Sound Experience70s US funk band
Sound Experience was an American funk ensemble, founded at Morgan State College in Baltimore, Maryland in 1970.
The group played locally and recorded with producer Stan Watson, recording with him in Philadelphia. They recorded several singles and one full-length album in 1974, Don't Fight the Feeling; this album reached #57 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart. The title track was released as a single and reached #61 on the US Billboard R&B chart.
The ensemble recorded little thereafter, but have been sampled by hip hop groups. Collectables Records issued a CD retrospective of the group's output in 1994.
