Eleonora TurovskyBorn 23 September 1939. Died 2 March 2012
Eleonora Turovsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b964c8eb-be9b-4124-b904-0ee98e9b231e
Eleonora Turovsky Tracks
Sort by
Morning Prayer; Sweet Dreams; Waltz (Album for the Young, Op.39)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Morning Prayer; Sweet Dreams; Waltz (Album for the Young, Op.39)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Morning Prayer; Sweet Dreams; Waltz (Album for the Young, Op.39)
Last played on
Back to artist