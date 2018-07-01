Passion was a short-lived disco and post-disco music band. Their style is an eclectic mix of funk and Latin rhythms combined with sensual lyrics. Debuted with an eponymous album in 1979 they continued publishing music until the band's departure in 1984.

Their first single "Don't Bring Back Memories" gained a substantial club play when it was released in 1980. The song, written by multi-instrumentalist Ray Martinez and remixed by François Kevorkian, featured background vocals of Dara Norman, David Romero and Martha Roque. B-side was "In New York", a more than eleven-minutes long song.

In 1982, they released their "biggest" dance hit "Don't Stop My Love", a song written by Kashif Saleem. The band followed up with "You Can't Hide It", a song recorded under the creative control of Eric Matthew in 1984.

Dwight York afterwards released two albums titled New and Re-New under his own label York's Records. The albums contained songs like "Life Is But a Dream" and "I Hurt". He was later imprisoned for multiple crimes including child sexual abuse.