Sonny ThompsonUS R&B bandleader and pianist. Born 22 August 1923. Died 11 August 1989
Sonny Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b96094c1-e2c8-43cd-a436-0b626fa74440
Sonny Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonny Thompson (probably August 23, 1916 – August 11, 1989), born Alfonso Thompson or Hezzie Tompson, was an American R&B bandleader and pianist, popular in the 1940s and 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonny Thompson Tracks
Sort by
Juke Joint
Sonny Thompson
Juke Joint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Juke Joint
Last played on
Blues for the Night Owl
Sonny Thompson
Blues for the Night Owl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues for the Night Owl
Last played on
Sonny Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist