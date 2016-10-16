Cryptic SlaughterFormed 1984. Disbanded 1990
Cryptic Slaughter
1984
Cryptic Slaughter Biography (Wikipedia)
Cryptic Slaughter was an American crossover thrash band based in Santa Monica, California and originally formed in 1984.
Cryptic Slaughter Tracks
Convicted
Convicted
Last played on
Little World
Last played on
