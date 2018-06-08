SunlightsquareFormed 14 July 2004
Sunlightsquare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b95edec1-c2f0-4bfd-8dc3-f9c1d692f08e
Sunlightsquare Biography (Wikipedia)
Sunlightsquare is a pseudonym of British Italian music producer and pianist Claudio Passavanti.
Primarily known for his work in Latin music, Jazz fusion and House music, he performs live at festivals and clubs worldwide.
He has collaborated with international artists, most notably with American drummer Steve Gadd and bassist Will Lee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sunlightsquare Tracks
Sort by
Taj Mahal
Sunlightsquare
Taj Mahal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taj Mahal
Last played on
Oyelo (Kay Suzuki By The Sea Mix)
Sunlightsquare
Oyelo (Kay Suzuki By The Sea Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oyelo (Kay Suzuki By The Sea Mix)
Last played on
Taj Mahal (feat. Josue Ferreira)
Sunlightsquare
Taj Mahal (feat. Josue Ferreira)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taj Mahal (feat. Josue Ferreira)
Last played on
Taj Mahal (extended version)
Sunlightsquare
Taj Mahal (extended version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nacao
Sunlightsquare
Nacao
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nacao
Last played on
Super People
Sunlightsquare
Super People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super People
Last played on
Vamanos Pal Monte’
Sunlightsquare
Vamanos Pal Monte’
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afro Boogie Super Hombre
Sunlightsquare
Afro Boogie Super Hombre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ochosi
Sunlightsquare
Ochosi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ochosi
Last played on
Heart's Desire
Sunlightsquare
Heart's Desire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart's Desire
Last played on
California Soul
Sunlightsquare
California Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California Soul
Last played on
Nowhere To Run
Sunlightsquare
Nowhere To Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere To Run
Last played on
I Believe In Miracles
Sunlightsquare
I Believe In Miracles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe In Miracles
Last played on
Land Of 1000 Dances
Sunlightsquare
Land Of 1000 Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Sunlightsquare
Sunlightsquare Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist