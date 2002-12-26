Herb RittsBorn 13 August 1952. Died 26 December 2002
Herb Ritts
Herb Ritts Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert "Herb" Ritts Jr. (August 13, 1952 – December 26, 2002) was an American fashion photographer and director prolific for his photographs of celebrities, models, and other cultural figures throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His work concentrated on black-and-white photography and portraits, often in the style of classical Greek sculpture, which emphasized the human shape.
