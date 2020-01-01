Vertical WorshipFormed 2012
Vertical Worship, previously known as Vertical Church Band, is a contemporary Christian and worship band from Chicago, Illinois as part of the Harvest Bible Chapel. They are signed to Provident Label Group and have released seven albums through Essential Records: Live Worship from Vertical Church in 2012, Rock Won't Move in 2013, Church Songs on January 16, 2015, Frontiers on July 29, 2016, the self-titled album, Vertical Worship, in 2017, Bright Faith Bold Future on April 6, 2018, and Grace Is On Our Side on March 13, 2020.
