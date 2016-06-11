The Pixies ThreeFormed 1955
The Pixies Three
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b95a3a1d-7bba-403e-b106-5435c04acd91
The Pixies Three Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pixies Three is an American teenage vocal girl group best known for their hits “Birthday Party” and “442 Glenwood Avenue”.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Pixies Three Tracks
Sort by
442 Glenwood Avenue
The Pixies Three
442 Glenwood Avenue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime U.S.A
The Pixies Three
Summertime U.S.A
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime U.S.A
Last played on
Birthday Party
The Pixies Three
Birthday Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birthday Party
Last played on
The Pixies Three Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist