Pete Tong Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Michael Tong MBE (born 30 July 1960), better known as Pete Tong, is an English disc jockey who works for BBC Radio 1. He is the host of programmes such as Essential Mix and Essential Selection on the radio service, which can be heard through Internet radio streams, for his record label FFRR Records, and for his own performances at nightclubs and music festivals. Tong has also worked as a record producer, and is regarded as the "global ambassador for electronic music"
The phrase "It's all gone Pete Tong", where the name is used as rhyming slang for "a bit wrong", was reputedly first coined by Paul Oakenfold in late 1987 in an article about acid house called "Bermondsey Goes Balearic" for Terry Farley and Pete Heller's Boys Own fanzine. It's All Gone Pete Tong is also the title of a 2004 film which portrays a fictional DJ's experiences as he realizes he is becoming deaf. Tong appears briefly in the film. It is also the name Tong has adopted for his club night at the nightclub Pacha in Ibiza and his nightly radio programme in the United States on iHeartRadio's "Evolution" EDM format platform.
- How did Pete Tong persuade his Radio 1 bosses to head to Ibiza?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ckw0m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ckw0m.jpg2018-07-01T11:40:00.000ZPete Tong explains how he revolutionized the Radio 1 Roadshow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06ckq39
How did Pete Tong persuade his Radio 1 bosses to head to Ibiza?
- Anne-Marie, Billie Piper and Pete Tong compare their BRITs memories, from 1999 to 2018https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gvt5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060gvt5.jpg2018-02-23T09:16:00.000ZAnne-Marie, Pete and Billie tell Chris about their awards show experiences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05z3g0k
Anne-Marie, Billie Piper and Pete Tong compare their BRITs memories, from 1999 to 2018
- Ding Dong It's Pete Tong - The Pasty Incidenthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p3wqq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05p3wqq.jpg2017-11-24T17:59:00.000ZPete Tong drops by to clean the studio during Eats Everything's Residency show...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p14dk
Ding Dong It's Pete Tong - The Pasty Incident
- Pete Tong on the origins of ‘It’s all gone Pete Tong’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcyb6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcyb6.jpg2016-11-29T21:00:00.000ZGoldie catches up with Pete to find out the story behind the famous turn of phrase.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jcydp
Pete Tong on the origins of ‘It’s all gone Pete Tong’
- ‘I was only ever late for one show and Chris Moyles never let me forget it’ – Pete Tonghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jczyz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jczyz.jpg2016-11-29T21:00:00.000ZPete talks to Kölsch about the time he almost missed his own show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jd000
‘I was only ever late for one show and Chris Moyles never let me forget it’ – Pete Tong
- Pete Tong: "The likes of Disclosure are a new generation of dance music in the UK. And we wouldn't have Sam Smith without it."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcdgc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcdgc.jpg2016-11-29T15:55:00.000ZThe DJ talks about the album Classic House which combines electronic and orchestral musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jcgqj
Pete Tong: "The likes of Disclosure are a new generation of dance music in the UK. And we wouldn't have Sam Smith without it."
Pete Tong Tracks
Sort by