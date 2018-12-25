John BarrowBaritone
John Barrow
John Barrow Tracks
White Landscapes, Op. 47a; (2nd mvt)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Conductor
Last played on
You Go Girl
John Barrow
Performer
Last played on
Farewell
Pete Masitti
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1968 - Malcolm Sargent Memorial Concert
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-19T16:19:36
19
Jul
1968
