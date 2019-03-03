Steven “Jesse” BernsteinUS writer. Born 4 December 1950. Died 22 October 1991
Steven “Jesse” Bernstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b948ded0-7c53-47ab-aff1-c1a8d06761a7
Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Jay "Jesse" Bernstein (December 4, 1950 – October 22, 1991) was a Jewish American underground writer and performance artist who is most famous for his recordings with Sub Pop records and close relationship with William S. Burroughs. Bernstein's substance abuse issues and mental illness contributed to his provocative local celebrity, though they ultimately culminated in his suicide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Face
Steven “Jesse” Bernstein
Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Face
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert - Only You
-
Aidan Moffat "Belinda Carlisle made me cry"
-
'Tony Wilson was like John Peel to me' - Aidan Moffat
-
6 Questions for... Aidan Moffat
-
Aidan Moffat reignites the Oasis vs. Blur debate
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Party On
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Fringe
-
"Mogwai were playing downstairs in Sleazy's... and I remember trying to talk my way in for free" - Aidan Moffat of Arab Stap
-
Aidan Moffat - The Parting Song
-
Cult-pop raconteur Aidan Moffat sets out to explore Scotland’s past by rewriting and touring its oldest songs
Back to artist