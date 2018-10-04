Broken RecordsFormed December 2006
Broken Records
2006-12
Broken Records Biography
Broken Records are a band from Edinburgh, Scotland, which formed in December 2006. The band are signed to 4AD and released their debut album, Until the Earth Begins to Part, in June 2009. Their second album Let Me Come Home was released in October 2010, and their third Weights and Pulleys in May 2014.
Broken Records Tracks
Slow Parade (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2007)
If The News Makes You Sad, Don't Watch It (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2007)
A Good Reason (6 Music Session, 4 Oct 2007)
What We Might Know (The Quay Sessions, 15th March 2018)
They Won't Ever Leave Us Alone (The Quay Sessions, 15th March 2018)
Perfect Hollow Love
Perfect Hollow Love
The Inbetween
The Inbetween
Perfect Hollow Love (The Quay Sessions, 15th March 2018)
What We Might Know
What We Might Know
Someday You'll Remember Me
Someday You'll Remember Me
They Won't Ever Leave Us Alone
They Won't Ever Leave Us Alone
Ditty (We Weren't Ready)
Ditty (We Weren't Ready)
Mid Air
Mid Air
I Used To Dream
I Used To Dream
Let The Right One In
Let The Right One In
A Darkness Rises Up
A Darkness Rises Up
Until The Earth Begins To Part
Until The Earth Begins To Part
You Know You're Not Dead (6 Music Session, 9 Nov 2010)
Home (6 Music Session, 9 Nov 2010)
Home (6 Music Session, 9 Nov 2010)
A Darkness Rises Up (6 Music Session, 9 Nov 2010)
I Won't Leave You In The Dark
I Won't Leave You In The Dark
My Beer Drunk Soul Is Sadder Than All The Dead Christmas Trees In The World
Broken Records (The Quay Sessions)
Broken Records (The Quay Sessions)
I Won't Leave You In The Dark (Live at The Quay Session)
Nearly Home (Live at The Quay Session)
You Know You're Not Dead (Live at The Quay Session)
Revival (Live at The Quay Session)
Revival (Live at The Quay Session)
I Used To Dream (Live at The Quay Session)
Winterless Son (Live at The Quay Session)
Weights And Pulleys (Live at The Quay Session)
So Long, So Late
So Long, So Late
Toska
Toska
