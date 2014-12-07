Frank SilverBorn 1896. Died 1960
Frank Silver
1896
Frank Silver Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Silverstadt (September 8, 1892 or 1896 (sources differ) in Boston, Massachusetts – June 14, 1960 in Manhattan, New York), better known by his stage name Frank Silver, was an American songwriter, jazz drummer and vaudeville performer. He was best known for co-writing and co-composing the popular song "Yes! We Have No Bananas" in 1923 with Irving Cohn. He wrote at least 75 songs in his career.
