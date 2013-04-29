Texas Is the ReasonFormed 1994
Texas Is the Reason
1994
Texas Is the Reason Biography (Wikipedia)
Texas Is the Reason was an American emo/post-hardcore band founded by former Shelter guitarist Norman Brannon and 108 drummer Chris Daly in 1994. They disbanded in 1997, and held brief reunions in 2006 and 2012–2013. They are seen as one of the cornerstones of the ’90s emo movement and remain very influential in modern emo.
