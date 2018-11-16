Frederic ChiuBorn 20 October 1964
Frederic Chiu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1964-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b93bf0bc-cc28-46ea-af3b-36cbda9b8f9f
Frederic Chiu Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederic Chiu (born 20 October 1964) is a Chinese American classical concert pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frederic Chiu Tracks
Sort by
Assez de memento
Gioachino Rossini
Assez de memento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Assez de memento
Last played on
Introduction - Romance (Lieutenant Kije)
Sergei Prokofiev
Introduction - Romance (Lieutenant Kije)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Introduction - Romance (Lieutenant Kije)
March: Love for Three Oranges
Sergei Prokofiev
March: Love for Three Oranges
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
March: Love for Three Oranges
Romeo & Juliet: Folk Dance (village dance)
Sergei Prokofiev
Romeo & Juliet: Folk Dance (village dance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Romeo & Juliet: Folk Dance (village dance)
Assez de memento: dansons (Enough of memories; let's dance)
Gioachino Rossini
Assez de memento: dansons (Enough of memories; let's dance)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Assez de memento: dansons (Enough of memories; let's dance)
Last played on
Sins of Old Age: Enough of Memories, Let's Dance
Gioachino Rossini
Sins of Old Age: Enough of Memories, Let's Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Sins of Old Age: Enough of Memories, Let's Dance
Last played on
Lieutenant Kije Suite, Op 60
Sergei Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kije Suite, Op 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Lieutenant Kije Suite, Op 60
Last played on
10 Pieces Op.12 for piano (selection)
Sergei Prokofiev
10 Pieces Op.12 for piano (selection)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
10 Pieces Op.12 for piano (selection)
Last played on
Lieutenant Kije - suite, arr. F Chiu for piano (feat. Frederic Chiu)
Sergei Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kije - suite, arr. F Chiu for piano (feat. Frederic Chiu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Lieutenant Kije - suite, arr. F Chiu for piano (feat. Frederic Chiu)
Last played on
Frederic Chiu Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist