Harry Pussy was a noise rock band from Miami, active from 1992 to 1997. The main members were Bill Orcutt on guitar and vocals and Adris Hoyos on drums and vocals. Other members included briefly Ian Steinberg on accordion, and later either Mark Feehan or Dan Hosker on second guitar. They recorded primarily for the Siltbreeze label.

The often violent and sexually charged music of Harry Pussy is still well-regarded and highly influential in the noise and noise rock scenes. Bill Orcutt's guitar playing was almost exclusively atonal, and performed on a four-string guitar. Adris Hoyos' unrestricted, freeform vocalisations and drumming have been noted as an influence by Chris Corsano and by Heather Leigh Murray of Charalambides.

Following the dissolution of Harry Pussy, Hoyos began playing sporadically in improv groups and Orcutt focused on film-making. Bill Orcutt started playing live and releasing albums again in 2009. He collaborated with the drummer Paul Hession at the Colour Out of Space festival and released both an untitled 7" and an LP, A New Way To Pay Old Debts.