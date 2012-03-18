Don Caballero was an American instrumental rock group from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The group took its name from the character Guy Caballero, portrayed by Joe Flaherty, on the sketch comedy show Second City Television. In SCTV's parody of the film The Godfather, Guy Caballero is called "Don Caballero".

Don Caballero (affectionately called "Don Cab" or "The Don" by fans[citation needed]) formed in the summer of 1991 and released five albums on Touch and Go Records between 1993 and 2000. The band's almost entirely instrumental sound was centered around drummer Damon Che, who had been the only continuous member. After the breakup of the band in 2001, Che recruited new personnel for a reconstituted Don Caballero in 2003 and released two albums, World Class Listening Problem and Punkgasm on Relapse Records before going on hiatus once again in 2009.