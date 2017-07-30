Huey “Piano” SmithBorn 26 January 1934
1934-01-26
Huey “Piano” Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Huey Pierce Smith, known as Huey "Piano" Smith (born January 26, 1934, New Orleans, Louisiana), is an American rhythm-and-blues pianist whose sound was influential in the development of rock and roll.
His piano playing incorporated the boogie styles of Pete Johnson, Meade Lux Lewis, and Albert Ammons, the jazz style of Jelly Roll Morton and the rhythm-and-blues style of Fats Domino. AllMusic journalist Steve Huey noted that "At the peak of his game, Smith epitomized New Orleans R&B at its most infectious and rollicking, as showcased on his classic signature tune, 'Don't You Just Know It.'"
Huey “Piano” Smith Tracks
Pop-Eye
Pop-Eye
Rockin' Pneumonia
Rockin' Pneumonia
