Parthiv Gohil Biography
Parthiv Gohil (born 18 February 1976) is a playback singer for Indian films like Devdas, Saawariya, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Kissan and many others. Parthiv travels around the world with his band of musicians weaving musical dreams.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Parthiv Gohil Performances & Interviews
Parthiv Gohil Tracks
Prem Che
Parthiv Gohil
Prem Che
Prem Che
Yoon Shabnami
Parthiv Gohil
Yoon Shabnami
Yoon Shabnami
Taravina Hu Tara Vina
Parthiv Gohil
Taravina Hu Tara Vina
Taravina Hu Tara Vina
Aa Safar Remix
Aishwarya Majmudar
Aa Safar Remix
Aa Safar Remix
Bindaas
Parthiv Gohil
Bindaas
Bindaas
Performer
Aey Jara Sambhal To
Aishwarya Majmudar
Aey Jara Sambhal To
Aey Jara Sambhal To
Chahun Ke Nahi
Parthiv Gohil
Chahun Ke Nahi
Chahun Ke Nahi
Performer
Anth Ma Aarambh
Parthiv Gohil
Anth Ma Aarambh
Anth Ma Aarambh
Lagyo Re Lagyo Re
Pamela Jain
Lagyo Re Lagyo Re
Lagyo Re Lagyo Re
Doudo Doudo
Parthiv Gohil
Doudo Doudo
Doudo Doudo
Shwaasho Ma Tu
Parthiv Gohil
Shwaasho Ma Tu
Shwaasho Ma Tu
Aasmani
Parthiv Gohil
Aasmani
Aasmani
Hu Tara Vina
Parthiv Gohil
Hu Tara Vina
Hu Tara Vina
Thai Jashe Title
Parthiv Gohil
Thai Jashe Title
Thai Jashe Title
Kevu Ghanu Ghanu
Parthiv Gohil
Kevu Ghanu Ghanu
Kevu Ghanu Ghanu
Ek Vaat Emaj Amasti (Dubstep Mix)
Parthiv Gohil
Ek Vaat Emaj Amasti (Dubstep Mix)
Ek Vaat Emaj Amasti (Dubstep Mix)
Prem Ne Vistarvanu
Parthiv Gohil
Prem Ne Vistarvanu
Prem Ne Vistarvanu
Tujh Chhe
Parthiv Gohil
Tujh Chhe
Tujh Chhe
Huto Na Na Karti Rahigaine
Parthiv Gohil
Huto Na Na Karti Rahigaine
Huto Na Na Karti Rahigaine
Smile Please
Parthiv Gohil
Smile Please
Smile Please
Garbo
Parthiv Gohil
Garbo
Garbo
Roop Ni Rani
Parthiv Gohil
Roop Ni Rani
Roop Ni Rani
Piya Aaye Na
Parthiv Gohil
Piya Aaye Na
Piya Aaye Na
Tu Laagni Ni Gazal
Parthiv Gohil
Tu Laagni Ni Gazal
Tu Laagni Ni Gazal
He Mare Palavadani Khore
Parthiv Gohil
He Mare Palavadani Khore
He Mare Palavadani Khore
Rango
Parthiv Gohil
Rango
Rango
