Philip H. Anselmo & The IllegalsFormed 2011
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b932ed61-eb6e-442a-a497-a79a2edc5ad0
Tracks
Sort by
Walk Through Exits Only
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
Walk Through Exits Only
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Usurper Bastards Rant
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals
Usurper Bastards Rant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist