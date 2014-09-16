Larry ShieldsBorn 13 September 1893. Died 21 November 1953
Larry Shields
1893-09-13
Larry Shields Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence James "Larry" Shields (September 13, 1893 - November 21, 1953) was an early American dixieland jazz clarinetist. He was a member of the Original Dixieland Jazz Band, the first jazz band to record commercially.
Larry Shields Tracks
Fidgety Feet
Original Dixieland Jazz Band
Fidgety Feet
Fidgety Feet
I've Got My Captain Working For Me Now
Nick LaRocca
I've Got My Captain Working For Me Now
I've Got My Captain Working For Me Now
Soudan
Nick LaRocca
Soudan
Soudan
