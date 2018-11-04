Robert RentalBorn 1952. Died February 2000
Robert Rental
1952
Robert Rental Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Donnachie (1952–2000), known under the stage name of Robert Rental, was a British pioneer of the post-punk DIY industrial electronic music scene in the United Kingdom.
Robert Rental Tracks
Double Heart
Robert Rental
Double Heart
Double Heart
Last played on
Day Breaks, Night Heals
Thomas Leer
Day Breaks, Night Heals
Day Breaks, Night Heals
Last played on
On Location
Robert Rental
On Location
On Location
Last played on
Robert Rental Links
