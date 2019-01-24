Nicolette (full name Nicolette Love Suwoton, born 1964) is a Scottish singer-songwriter of Nigerian parentage, residing in London for most of her life, and has also lived in Nigeria, Switzerland, France, and Belgium. Her music, although falling broadly into the field of electronica, is characterised by many influences, including, jazz, classical, blues, folk, and African. She has been described as "Billie Holiday on acid"