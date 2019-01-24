NicoletteUK singer/song-writer Nicolette Suwoton. Born 1964
Nicolette
1964
Nicolette Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicolette (full name Nicolette Love Suwoton, born 1964) is a Scottish singer-songwriter of Nigerian parentage, residing in London for most of her life, and has also lived in Nigeria, Switzerland, France, and Belgium. Her music, although falling broadly into the field of electronica, is characterised by many influences, including, jazz, classical, blues, folk, and African. She has been described as "Billie Holiday on acid"
Nicolette Tracks
Waking Up
Nicolette
Just To Say Peace And Love
Nicolette
We Never Know
Nicolette
Single Minded People
Nicolette
Waking Up (1991)
Nicolette
Beautiful Day
Nicolette
Dove Song
Nicolette
