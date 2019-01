Amber Smith are a Hungarian pop band based in Budapest, Hungary formed in 2000 by Imre Poniklo. The band's current line-up is Imre Poniklo (vocals, guitars), Oleg Zubkov a.k.a Tooff (bass), Tamás Faragó(guitars) and Bence Bátor (drums). Amber Smith were one of the most prominent groups of the Budapest indie music scene in the 2000s.

