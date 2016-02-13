Amber SmithHungarian pop band. Formed 2000
Amber Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Amber Smith are a Hungarian pop band based in Budapest, Hungary formed in 2000 by Imre Poniklo. The band's current line-up is Imre Poniklo (vocals, guitars), Oleg Zubkov a.k.a Tooff (bass), Tamás Faragó(guitars) and Bence Bátor (drums). Amber Smith were one of the most prominent groups of the Budapest indie music scene in the 2000s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
