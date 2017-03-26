Tom ContiScottish actor. Born 22 November 1941
Tom Conti
1941-11-22
Tom Conti Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Antonio Conti (born 22 November 1941) is a Scottish actor, theatre director and novelist. He won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play in 1979 for his performance in Whose Life Is It Anyway? He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1983 film, Reuben, Reuben.
