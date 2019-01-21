Tami LynnBorn 1942
Tami Lynn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383z6s.jpg
1942
Tami Lynn (born 1942, Gert Town, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States) is an American soul singer. She scored a Top Ten hit on the UK Singles Chart in 1971, with the song "I'm Gonna Run Away From You".
I'm Gonna Run Away From You
I'm Gonna Run Away From You
I'm Gonna Run Away From You
