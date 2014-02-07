Paul Baribeau is an American folk punk singer-songwriter from Grand Ledge, Michigan. He was signed to the independent record label Plan-It-X Records. His self-titled debut album was released on Plan-It-X Records in January 2004. In 2006, he embarked on a tour with Ginger Alford on which they collaboratively covered Bruce Springsteen songs. They subsequently released an album on No Idea Records, Darkness on the Edge of Your Town Tour, which contains studio and live versions of these covers. His second album of original material, Grand Ledge, was released on Plan-It-X Records in June 2007. Grand Ledge was recorded in a barn belonging to a friend of Baribeau's father, in Grand Ledge, Michigan. Baribeau's most recent[when?] album, Unbearable, was released on No Idea Records on March 10, 2010. He currently[when?] lives in Bloomington, Indiana and follows a straight edge lifestyle.