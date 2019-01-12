Amanda ShiresWorks with Rod Picott, US country music artist. Born 5 March 1982
Amanda Shires
1982-03-05
Amanda Shires Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Shires (born March 5, 1982) is an American singer-songwriter and violin player. She has performed as a member of the Texas Playboys, Thrift Store Cowboys and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, as well as in a duo with Rod Picott. Shires has released six solo albums, her most recent To The Sunset on the Silver Knife label in 2018.
Amanda Shires Tracks
Upon Hearing Violins
Amanda Shires
Upon Hearing Violins
Upon Hearing Violins
Mutineer (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Jason Isbell
Mutineer (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross
If I Needed You
Jason Isbell
If I Needed You
If I Needed You
Swimmer
Amanda Shires
Swimmer
Swimmer
Leave It Alone
Amanda Shires
Leave It Alone
Leave It Alone
World Leave It Alone
Amanda Shires
World Leave It Alone
World Leave It Alone
Eve's Daughter
Amanda Shires
Eve's Daughter
Eve's Daughter
Pale Fire
Amanda Shires
Pale Fire
Pale Fire
God Only Knows
Amanda Shires
God Only Knows
God Only Knows
Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
Blackberry Smoke
Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
Mutineer
Jason Isbell
Mutineer
Mutineer
Slippin
Amanda Shires
Slippin
Slippin
The Color Of A Cloudy Day
Jason Isbell
The Color Of A Cloudy Day
The Color Of A Cloudy Day
The Drop and Lift
Amanda Shires
The Drop and Lift
The Drop and Lift
I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass
Amanda Shires
I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass
I Love The Sound Of Breaking Glass
When You Need a Train it Never Comes
Amanda Shires
When You Need a Train it Never Comes
I Kept Watch Like Doves
Amanda Shires
I Kept Watch Like Doves
I Kept Watch Like Doves
Ghostbird
Amanda Shires
Ghostbird
Ghostbird
Live Oak
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
Live Oak
Live Oak
Performer
Bullet Proof
Amanda Shires
Bullet Proof
Bullet Proof
Wasted and Rollin
Amanda Shires
Wasted and Rollin
Wasted and Rollin
Keep It Close
Amanda Shires
Keep It Close
Keep It Close
Angels & Acrobats
Amanda Shires
Angels & Acrobats
Angels & Acrobats
The Drop And Lift (Live In Session)
Amanda Shires
The Drop And Lift (Live In Session)
The Drop And Lift (Live In Session)
A Song For Leonard Cohen
Amanda Shires
A Song For Leonard Cohen
A Song For Leonard Cohen
The Garden Song
Amanda Shires
The Garden Song
The Garden Song
Devastate
Amanda Shires
Devastate
Devastate
Look Like a bird
Amanda Shires
Look Like a bird
Look Like a bird
