Michael Adelson
Michael Adelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Adelson is an American orchestral conductor. Adelson is a staff and cover conductor for the New York Philharmonic—where he also leads regular clinics and workshops for the orchestra's Department of Education—as well as conductor of the Auros Group for New Music in Boston.
Villanelle for horn and orchestra
Paul Dukas
