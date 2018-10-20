Claude KingBorn 5 February 1923. Died 7 March 2013
Claude King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b92381f0-71a1-4368-bf4e-2c76248f1bd8
Claude King Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude King (February 5, 1923 – March 7, 2013) was an American country music singer and songwriter, best known for his million selling 1962 hit, "Wolverton Mountain".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claude King Tracks
Sort by
Wolverton Mountain
Claude King
Wolverton Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wolverton Mountain
Last played on
The Burning Of Atlanta
Claude King
The Burning Of Atlanta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Burning Of Atlanta
Last played on
Big River, big Man
Claude King
Big River, big Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big River, big Man
Last played on
The Commencheros
Claude King
The Commencheros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Commencheros
Last played on
I've Got The World By The Tail
Claude King
I've Got The World By The Tail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Claude King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist