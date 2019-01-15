Colorado SymphonyFormed 1924
Colorado Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1924
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9221984-913e-4845-8487-518f8f71b741
Colorado Symphony Biography (Wikipedia)
The Colorado Symphony is an American symphony orchestra located in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1989 as the successor to the Denver Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Symphony performs in Boettcher Concert Hall, located in the Denver Performing Arts center, and throughout the Front Range, presenting education and outreach programs, as well as Masterworks, Pops, Holiday, Family, and the Inside the Score and Symphony on the Rocks series. Its current president and CEO is Jerome Kern. The orchestra's music director-designate is Brett Mitchell, who is scheduled to become music director effective 1 July 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colorado Symphony Tracks
Sort by
Fanfare No 1 for the Uncommon Woman
Joan Tower
Fanfare No 1 for the Uncommon Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8htj.jpglink
Fanfare No 1 for the Uncommon Woman
Last played on
The People Are the Heroes Now
John Adams, Marin Alsop, Colorado Symphony & Opera Colorado Chorus
The People Are the Heroes Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cmh7.jpglink
The People Are the Heroes Now
Composer
Last played on
Deep Summer Music
Libby Larsen
Deep Summer Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgc7n.jpglink
Deep Summer Music
Last played on
UFO for solo percussion and orchestra (No 3, 'Flying')
Michael Daugherty
UFO for solo percussion and orchestra (No 3, 'Flying')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7z.jpglink
UFO for solo percussion and orchestra (No 3, 'Flying')
Last played on
Kyrie (Missa Mirabilis)
Stephen Hough
Kyrie (Missa Mirabilis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm3g.jpglink
Kyrie (Missa Mirabilis)
Last played on
UFO for percussion and orchestra - V. Objects
Michael Daugherty
UFO for percussion and orchestra - V. Objects
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649k7z.jpglink
UFO for percussion and orchestra - V. Objects
Last played on
Buckaroo Holiday (Rodeo)
Aaron Copland
Buckaroo Holiday (Rodeo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Buckaroo Holiday (Rodeo)
Last played on
Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No 2
Joan Tower
Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8htj.jpglink
Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No 2
Last played on
Symphony No. 3
Roy Harris
Symphony No. 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cmh7.jpglink
Symphony No. 3
Last played on
Quintet For Banjo And Strings: Movement 11
Béla Fleck
Quintet For Banjo And Strings: Movement 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn13.jpglink
Quintet For Banjo And Strings: Movement 11
Last played on
Missa mirabilis
Stephen Hough
Missa mirabilis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm3g.jpglink
Missa mirabilis
Last played on
Credo (Missa Mirabilis)
Stephen Hough
Credo (Missa Mirabilis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm3g.jpglink
Credo (Missa Mirabilis)
Last played on
Billy the Kid
Aaron Copland
Billy the Kid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Billy the Kid
Last played on
Celebration Dance (Billy the Kid)
Aaron Copland
Celebration Dance (Billy the Kid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Celebration Dance (Billy the Kid)
Last played on
I am the wife of Mao Tse-tung (Nixon in China)
John Adams
I am the wife of Mao Tse-tung (Nixon in China)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
I am the wife of Mao Tse-tung (Nixon in China)
Last played on
Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cmh7.jpglink
Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture
Last played on
Nixon in China - Act 1 sc.1; News has a kind of mystery (feat. Marin Alsop, Robert Orth, Yuan Chenye & Colorado Symphony)
John Adams
Nixon in China - Act 1 sc.1; News has a kind of mystery (feat. Marin Alsop, Robert Orth, Yuan Chenye & Colorado Symphony)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Nixon in China - Act 1 sc.1; News has a kind of mystery (feat. Marin Alsop, Robert Orth, Yuan Chenye & Colorado Symphony)
Last played on
Deep Summer Music
Colorado Symphony
Deep Summer Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Summer Music
Last played on
Playlists featuring Colorado Symphony
Colorado Symphony Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist