Architecture in Helsinki
Architecture in Helsinki
Architecture in Helsinki is an Australian indie pop band which consisted of Cameron Bird, Gus Franklin, Jamie Mildren, Sam Perry, and Kellie Sutherland. The band released five studio albums before going on hiatus: Fingers Crossed (2002), In Case We Die (2005), Places Like This (2007), Moment Bends (2011), and Now + 4eva (2014).
Do The Whirlwind
Desert Island
Frenchy I'm Faking
Wishbone
Escapee
Contact High
Do The Whirlwind (Haima's Remix)
Like It Or Not Hub Session 30/08/2007
Lazy Hub Session 30/08/2007
