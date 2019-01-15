Alison Krauss & Union Station
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Maria Krauss (born July 23, 1971) is an American bluegrass-country singer and musician. She entered the music industry at an early age, winning local contests by the age of 10 and recording for the first time at 14. She signed with Rounder Records in 1985 and released her first solo album in 1987. She was invited to join the band with which she still performs, Alison Krauss and Union Station (AKUS), and later released her first album with them as a group in 1989.
She has released fourteen albums, appeared on numerous soundtracks, and helped renew interest in bluegrass music in the United States. Her soundtrack performances have led to further popularity, including the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, an album also credited with raising American interest in bluegrass, and the Cold Mountain soundtrack, which led to her performance at the 2004 Academy Awards.
As of 2018, she has won 27 Grammy Awards from 42 nominations, tying her for the second most awarded recipient alongside Quincy Jones, second only to classical conductor Georg Solti, who holds the record for most wins with 31. She is the most awarded singer and the most awarded female artist in Grammy history.
Tracks
Sort by
The Angels Cried
When You Say Nothing At All
Baby Mine
New Favourite
Dustbowl Children
Every Time You Say Goodbye
The Lucky One
There Is A Reason
No More Lonely Nights (Live Musicares)
Let Me Touch you For Awhile
The Captain's Daughter
Borderline
Lay My Burden Down
Rain Please Go Away
Baby, Now That I've Found You
I Give You To His Heart
Choctaw Hayride
Miles to go
Crazy As Me
We Hide & Seek
