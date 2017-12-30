Global DeejaysFormed 2004
Global Deejays
2004
Global Deejays Biography (Wikipedia)
Global Deejays, Global Playboyz or Ravers on Dope are an Austrian pumping tech house DJ team composed of DJ Taylor (Konrad Schreyvogl) and FLOw (Florian Schreyvogl). Their first three singles were big hits in Europe.
