John Charles ThomasBorn 6 September 1891. Died 13 December 1960
John Charles Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1891-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b91623c4-d891-4805-aa06-64b730eaa16d
John Charles Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
John Charles Thomas (September 6, 1891 – December 13, 1960) was an American opera, operetta and concert baritone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Charles Thomas Tracks
Sort by
The Lord's Prayer
John Charles Thomas
The Lord's Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord's Prayer
Last played on
Au Pays
Augusta Holmes & John Charles Thomas
Au Pays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Au Pays
Performer
Last played on
John Charles Thomas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist