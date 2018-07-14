Terrence ParkerHouse music DJ/producer
Terrence Parker
Terrence Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Terrence Parker is a house deejay and music producer from Detroit, Michigan, United States.
Terrence Parker Tracks
Somethin' Here
Hallelujah (Yo Excuse Me TP's Heavy Soul Mix) (feat. Chris Brown)
Adam to Sound
Blu Sky (Terrence Parker Remix)
Saved Forever (Carl Craig Mix)
Your Love
Love's Got Me High (Tribute Mix)
Alarm The Sound
Pentecost
Pentecost (Terrance Parker's Acts 2-1 Remix)
Saved Forever (Carl Craig Mix)
God He Is (feat. Kelly Gunn)
Finally (feat. Reno Ka)
Open Up Your Spirit
Open Up Your Spirit (TP's Bangin Piano Remix) (feat. Merachka)
Let Your Love Show
Love's Got Me High (Marc Romboys Systematic Soul Remix)
