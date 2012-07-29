Anna Coddington
Anna Coddington Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Coddington (born 14 June 1981) is a New Zealand singer-songwriter. She has released three albums: "The Lake" in 2008, "Cat & Bird" in Feb 2011 and "Luck/Time" in 2016. Her previous band 'Duchess', for whom Coddington was songwriter, singer and guitarist, also released a 6 track EP in 2005. In 2015, Coddington covered Terence Trent D’Arby's "Sign Your Name" for Katie Noonan's album Songs That Made Me.
