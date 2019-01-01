Vesterinen Yhtyeineen is a Finnish indie pop group made up of 6 members with Tero Vesterinen as main vocalist. They are signed to Universal Music Finland. The debut album of the band called Jönköping was released on 26 August 2009 with single "Mitä tapahtui Hokkasen Timolle" getting heavy airplay. The band was nominated for Best Newcomer during Emma awards in 2009.