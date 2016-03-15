SylverBelgian dance/pop group. Formed 2001
Sylver
2001
Sylver Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylver is a Belgian vocal trance and europop group, which originally consists of lead vocalist Silvy De Bie (born 4 January 1981) and keyboardist/songwriter Wout Van Dessel (born 19 October 1974). They were active between 2000 until 2014, when De Bie decided to focus on her solo career, but returned in 2016.
