Neil Shicoff (born June 2, 1949) is an American Jewish opera singer and cantor known for his lyric tenor singing and his dramatic, emotional acting.
Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Il Tabarro - O Luigi Luigi
Giacomo Puccini
Il Tabarro - O Luigi Luigi
Il Tabarro - O Luigi Luigi
Il Tabarro - E ben altro mio sogno
Giacomo Puccini
Il Tabarro - E ben altro mio sogno
Il Tabarro - E ben altro mio sogno
Kuda kuda, kuda vi udalilis (Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Kuda kuda, kuda vi udalilis (Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin)
Kuda kuda, kuda vi udalilis (Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin)
Eugene Onegin: Duel Scene
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin: Duel Scene
Eugene Onegin: Duel Scene
Eugene Onegin - Lyric Scenes In 3 Acts Op.24 - Act 2 sc.2; Kuda, kuda vi udalilis[Lensky's aria (farewell)]
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin - Lyric Scenes In 3 Acts Op.24 - Act 2 sc.2; Kuda, kuda vi udalilis[Lensky's aria (farewell)]
Eugene Onegin - Lyric Scenes In 3 Acts Op.24 - Act 2 sc.2; Kuda, kuda vi udalilis[Lensky's aria (farewell)]
Il Tabarro - Opera In 1 Act [no.1 Of "Il Trittico"] - extracts
Sir Antonio Pappano
Il Tabarro - Opera In 1 Act [no.1 Of "Il Trittico"] - extracts
Il Tabarro - Opera In 1 Act [no.1 Of "Il Trittico"] - extracts
