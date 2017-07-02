Jonathan CarneyBorn 1963
Jonathan Carney
1963
Jonathan Carney Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Carney is a violinist, violist, and conductor. Carney studied at the Juilliard School of Music with Christine Dethier and Ivan Galamian. He then moved to London on a Leverhulme Fellowship Award to study at the Royal College of Music with Trevor Williams.
Carney grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey and graduated from Tenafly High School.
Jonathan Carney Tracks
3rd Movt Scherzo-Presto from Piano Quintet in A Maj Op. 114 "The Trout"
Musicians of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jonathan Carney & Franz Schubert
Performer
Last played on
3rd mvt Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Last played on
Rondo from Eine Kleine Nachtmusik
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Last played on
Badinerie (from Suite No.2 in B minor)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Last played on
The Man who mistook his wife for a hat (extract)
Emile Belcourt, Frederick Westcott, Catherine (Kate) Musker, Michael Nyman, Sarah Leonard, Alexander Bălănescu, Jonathan Carney, Moray Welsh, Anthony Hinnigan, Helen Tunstall, Michael Nyman & Michael Nyman
Performer
Last played on
Jonathan Carney Links
