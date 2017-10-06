Steve SmithAmerican drummer. Born 21 August 1954
Steve Smith
1954-08-21
Steve Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Bruce Smith (born August 21, 1954) is an American drummer best known as a member of the rock band Journey, rejoining the group for the third time in 2015. Modern Drummer magazine readers have voted him the No. 1 All-Around Drummer five years in a row. In 2001, the publication named Smith one of the Top 25 Drummers of All Time, and in 2002 he was voted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey on April 7, 2017.
History (Mark Brown Remix)
Steve Smith
History (Mark Brown Remix)
History (Mark Brown Remix)
