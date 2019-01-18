White Town is a British musical act and is a solo project of Jyoti Prakash Mishra. His song "Your Woman" reached number one in the UK Singles Chart in January 1997. It also peaked at number one in Spain, as well as number two in Australia, number four in Canada, Denmark and Finland and number #23 in the United States.

With no significant follow up successes to "Your Woman", White Town became a one-hit wonder; Mishra commented that such a status is "better than being a no-hit wonder".