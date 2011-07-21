The SwallowsFormed 1946
The Swallows
1946
The Swallows Biography
The Swallows were an American R&B group. They are best known for their 1951 recording of "Will You Be Mine", which appeared in the US Billboard R&B chart.
Bicycle Tillie
Bicycle Tillie
It Ain't The Meat
It Ain't The Meat
