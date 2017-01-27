Jeff MarxBorn 10 September 1970
1970-09-10
Jeff Marx (born September 10, 1970) is an American composer and lyricist of musicals. He is best known for creating the Broadway musical Avenue Q with collaborator Robert Lopez.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Avenue Q Theme
The Avenue Q Theme
The Avenue Q Theme
The Internet Is for Porn
Robert Lopez
The Internet Is for Porn
The Internet Is for Porn
