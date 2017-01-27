Bobby LordBorn 6 January 1934. Died 16 February 2008
Bobby Lord
1934-01-06
Bobby Lord Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert L. Lord (January 6, 1934 – February 16, 2008), better known as Bobby Lord, was an American country music artist popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
