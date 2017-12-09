Hadda BrooksBorn 29 October 1916. Died 21 November 2002
Hadda Brooks
1916-10-29
Hadda Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Hadda Brooks (October 29, 1916 – November 21, 2002) was an American pianist, vocalist and composer. Her first single, "Swingin' the Boogie", which she composed, was issued in 1945. She was billed as "Queen of the Boogie". She sang at Hawaii's statehood ceremony in 1959 and was asked for a private audience by Pope Pius XII.
