Saltwater Sun, Metronomy, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Tom Grennan, Lauren Aquilina, Gengahr, Black Honey, Kingswood, Dream Wife, Elli Ingram, Goat Girl, Ibibio Sound Machine, Aaron Smith, Giant Rooks, Beabadoobee, Marsicans, Easy Life, No Hot Ashes, Greatest Hits, Kawala, Zuzu, Tamu Massif, Benin City, AERIS ROVES, Sports Team, Malena Zavala, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Dancing On Tables, Jeffe, Wild Youth, Retro Video Club, Swimming Girls, Alligator, Another Sky, Far Caspian, The Dunts, The Pearl Harts, Chappaqua Wrestling, Saint Agnes, Fuzzy Sun, Heavy Lungs, The Skinner Brothers, Lauran Hibberd, Thyla, Ivory Wave, Gently Tender, Sunshine Frisbee Laserbeam, Walt Disco, Sad Boys Club, The Mysterines, Ormstons, SUN SILVA, Squid (UK), Big Society, Teeff, Lucas Watt and Household Dogs

Live at Leeds, Leeds, UK