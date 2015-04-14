Yves DuteilFrench singer-songwriter. Born 24 July 1949
Yves Duteil
1949-07-24
Yves Duteil Biography (Wikipedia)
Yves Duteil is a French singer-songwriter. He was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Hauts-de-Seine), on 24 July 1949 and is the third child to be born in the family.
Duteil is a noted proponent of the French language, the rights of children and the respect of environment.
Duteil is the mayor of Précy-sur-Marne, in Seine et Marne.
